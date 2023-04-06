Left Menu

Grenade, AK-47 bullets recovered in J-K's Bandipora; one LeT terror associate arrested

The operation was organised by Bandipora police along with 26 AR and the third Bn Central Reserve Police Force, added the police.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 08:06 IST
One terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba has been arrested on Wednesday near Canal Road Aloosa Bandipora with one live Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 bullets, said Jammu and Kashmir police. The operation was organised by Bandipora police along with 26 AR and the third Bn Central Reserve Police Force, added the police.

Informing about the investigation, the police said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Bandipora police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on April 3, arms and ammunition including hand grenades were recovered near the Vijaypur area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The police said that information about one suspicious object was received, following which the police rushed to the spot.

Among the objects which were recovered include pistols, grenades, and magazines. The recovery of a suspected packet comes a day after a blast occured in a private car in Srinagar on Sunday at Boulevard road which triggered panic among people nearby, the police had said.

However, nobody was injured, police said. Prima facie the blast seems to be due to equipment failure, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

