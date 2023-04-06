Left Menu

Karnataka Polls: Congress Election Committee to meet today, release second list of candidates

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress Election Committee will meet today and a list of candidates to contest for the elections will be released post-meeting, said Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 09:18 IST
Karnataka Polls: Congress Election Committee to meet today, release second list of candidates
Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that the Congress will be releasing its second list of candidates for the Assembly elections scheduled in the State. The party's Central Election Committee will meet again today and after that the names of the candidates will be announced post-meeting, Shivakumar said on Wedneday.

Talking to mediapersons, Shivakumar said, "(CEC) will meet again tomorrow. We are finalising it and a list will be announced at the earliest". Although the party has announced candidates for 124 seats it is yet to name them in the remaining 100 seats.

On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party will conduct an extensive discussion on candidates for the remaining 100 seats in the State. The Congress had on March 25 announced its first list of 124 candidates for the polls, which included names of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Party president DK Shivakumar.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Siddaramaiah will be contesting from the Varuna constituency while DK Shivakumar would be the candidate from Kanakapura.

Siddaramaiah had expressed his interest to contest from the Kolar constituency but the Congress High Command instructed him to drop the plan following disagreements between the party's local leaders in the constituency. The party has fielded M Roopakala from the Kolar Gold Field constituency. On Monday and Tuesday a large number of Congress workers had staged protests outside Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru seeking tickets for their leaders to contest in the polls.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats. Political parties in the State including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) are engaged in a spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

The model code of conduct had come into effect after elections were announced in the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023