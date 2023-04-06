Bengal: 100 firms likely to start producing green fireworks soon

An organisation of fireworks manufacturers in West Bengal on Wednesday said around 100 member-units will soon commence producing `green fireworks' conforming to safety guidelines prescribed by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) at special clusters coming up in South 24 Parganas district.

Prabesh Atasbaji Byabasayee Samity (PABS) Secretary Sukhdeb Naskar told PTI, the association had discussions with officials of the environment department, fire services department, West Bengal Pollution Control Board and police in this regard.

The guidelines prescribe ensuring a below-90 decibel sound and lower emission of harmful chemicals and have been formulating after several court judgements.

While 20 fireworks makers have already received approval from NEERI as well as license from the environment ministry for manufacturing green fireworks conforming to the norms, at least 80 others have been given training in technology needed to produce green fireworks.

''These 80 people will be given licenses soon so that they can start manufacturing green fireworks, hopefully later this year,'' Naskar, who heads the representative body of fireworks makers in the state, added.

The clusters will ponds or waterbodies nearby and will be housed in spaced out factories with clearly demarcated emergency exits, he said.

Environment Minister Manas Bhuniya said after a meeting with the association representatives recently, that small-time fireworks makers were being sensitised to produce green crackers.

