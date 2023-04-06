Left Menu

New Telangana Secretariat to be inaugurated on April 30

The Secretariat will be inaugurated as per the auspicious time decided by the Vedic scholars. The time will be announced soon, an official statement said.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The new Telangana Secretariat, named after Dr BR Ambedkar, will be inaugurated on April 30, an official statement said. The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday evening, it said.

The Secretariat building will be inaugurated as per the auspicious time decided by the Vedic scholars. The time will be announced soon, the statement said. Soon after the inauguration, CM KCR will first sit in his chambers. The ministers, secretaries, CMO staff and other secretariat staff will later occupy their chambers.

The ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, state-level corporation chairmen, HODs of all departments, collectors of all districts, SPs, zila parishad chairmen, DCCB, DCMMs chairmen, zila library chairmen, zila rythubandhu samiti presidents, municipal mayors and others will participate in the inauguration, it added. The statement said that various security measures have been taken up in the new secretariat in which around 2500 people are expected to attend the event.

Secretariat has main gates in four directions. The North and West gate will be opened only when required. The secretariat staff, secretaries and officials will enter from the northeast gate. The southeast gate is for visitors only. The visiting time of the secretariat is from 3 pm to 5 pm, the statement added.

The east gate (Main Gate) is used only for the chief minister, CS, DGP, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, the Chairman, important invitees, and foreign guests. Electrical vehicles for the disabled and elderly will be provided. Private vehicles are not allowed in the Secretariat, it informed.

The DGP will formulate procedures and take security measures regarding the security of the Secretariat, it added. (ANI)

