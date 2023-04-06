Left Menu

BJP's Parliamentary Board meeting underway in Delhi

April 6 marks the BJP's 44th foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:16 IST
BJP MPs arrive in Parliament for Parliamentary Board Meeting on BJP's Foundation Day (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The BJP is holding a Parliamentary board meeting on Thursday on the occasion of the 44th foundation day of the saffron party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address party MPs in the Parliament on Thursday.

April 6 marks the BJP's 44th foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level. Meanwhile, today is also the last day of the second leg of the Budget session.

BJP has asked all its MPs to remain present in Parliament on April 6. Last year too the party organised a similar event for its MPs in Parliament. Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik and Gen V K Singh, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan arrive at Parliament Library Building for the Parliamentary Party meeting.

Meanwhile, national president JP Nadda hoisted the flag at party headquarters on the Foundation Day of BJP in Delhi. "We have close to a year to go before the next general elections and the BJP is on the cusp of creating history by forming a government for the third time in a row. The address by our tallest leader will act as a guiding force and motivate us to give in our best in the years and months to come. We are looking forward to the 'margdarshan' by Modi ji on this auspicious occasion of our foundation day," a senior BJP official had told ANI.

Today is the last day of the Budget Session which has been an absolute washout because of the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Hindenburg report on the Adani group and the BJP has been demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for his remarks on Savarkar and insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the tallest OBC leaders. Further, the ruling party at the Centre will screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at 10 lakh places across the country on Thursday. (ANI)

