CRPF to recruit 1.30 lakh constables with 10 pc reservations for Agniveers: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers. The notification reads, "8n exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 18 of the Central Reserve Police Force Act, 1949 (66 of 1949) and in supersession of the Central Reserve Police Force Group 'C' (General Duty/Technical/Tradesmen) Cadre Recruitment Rules, 2010 in so far as they relate to the post of (General Duty Cadre), Constable, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Government hereby makes the following rules regulating the method of recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Group 'C' post, General Duty Cadre in the Central Reserve Police Force."

A total of 1,29,929 posts of Constable (General Duty) which includes 4667 posts for women in General Central Service, Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, (Non-Ministerial Combatant) have been announced in the notification. The upper age limit shall be relaxable upto five years for the candidates of the first batch of Ex-Agniveers. And the upper age limit shall be relaxable upto three years for the candidates of Ex-Agniveers. Ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test (PET), it reads.

It further reads that 10 per cent of vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

