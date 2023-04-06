Left Menu

RBI marginally revises upwards FY24 growth projection to 6.5 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:53 IST
RBI marginally revises upwards FY24 growth projection to 6.5 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Thursday marginally revised upwards the economic growth projection for the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent, from its earlier estimate of 6.4 per cent.

Unveiling the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2023-24 fiscal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the GDP growth in the first quarter of 2023-24 is expected at 7.8 per cent.

The growth for second, third and fourth quarter of the current fiscal has been projected at 6.2 per cent, 6.1 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.

The World Bank in its latest 'India Development Update' (IDU) has slashed the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast to 6.3 per cent, against the earlier estimate of 6.6 per cent in 2023-24.

Asian Development Bank also expects India's economic growth to moderate to 6.4 per cent due to tight monetary conditions and elevated oil prices, as compared to 6.8 per cent expansion for the financial year ended March 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

