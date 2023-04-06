Dept of financial services receives highest public grievances in corruption category: Report

The Department of Financial Services (banking division) has received over 6,500 public grievances followed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) during January and March 25 this year, according to an official report.

Out of the total of 6,507 such plaints, 5,142 were disposed of by the Department of Financial Services (banking division) leaving a pendency of 1,365, it said.

The DoPT – the nodal authority for anti-graft matters – received 898 such public grievances and disposed of 601. There were 297 pending grievances with it.

The Department of Financial Services (insurance division) got 746 public grievances under the corruption category, of which 717 were disposed of and 29 were pending disposal, said the report prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The Department of Posts received 673 such grievances during the period and disposed of 573 (100 pendency), it said.

The Ministry of Railways (railway board) got 296 complaints under the corruption category and disposed of 260 of them, leaving a pendency of 36 plaints during the period, it said.

''Department of Financial Services (banking division) has the highest number of public grievances cases under the corruption category with 1,365 pending grievances,'' said the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) report for March 2023.

The CPGRAMS allow citizens to raise public grievances (PG) against government departments online.

In March 2023, 1,24,823 PG cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, of which 1,19,706 were redressed and there existed a pendency of 71,743, as of March 25, it said.

The pendency in the central secretariat has increased from 66,622 PG cases at the end of February 2023 to 71,743 PG cases at the end of March 2023.

''For the 8th month in a row, the monthly disposal crossed 1 lakh cases in central ministries/departments,'' the report said.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (19,826 grievances), Department of Financial Services (banking division) (18,904 grievances), Ministry of Labour and Employment (14,348 grievances), Department of Financial Services (insurance division) (6,116 grievances) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (income tax) (5,360 grievances) have received the maximum number of grievances in March 2023, it said.

The Unique Identification Authority of India and the Ministry of Labour and Employment are the top performers in the grievance redressal index within the Group A category for March 2023, the report said.

The Department of Financial Services (pension reforms) and NITI Aayog are the top performers in the grievance redressal index within the Group B category for March 2023, it added.

The report said a total of 23,481 grievances have been registered through the Common Service Centres (CSCs) from the year 2023 till March 25, the report said. Of these, 18,481 were disposed of and 5,000 were pending.

CPGRAMS has been integrated with the CSC portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh village-level entrepreneurs. This integration has also helped the citizens in availing CPGRAMS-related services in remote corners of the country owing to its presence in all the gram panchayat.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has received the maximum number of 20,255 grievances in 2023, followed by the Department of Rural Development at the second place, with the number standing at 478 registrations.

As many as 60.50 per cent of grievances received by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in the year 2023 have been filed through CSCs i.e. 20,255 grievances out of 33,478 receipts have been registered through CSCs, the report said.

Out of the total 23,481 grievances registered, 9,303 grievances have been registered under the CPGRAMS category ''agriculture'', it said.

As many as 12,215 grievances have been registered under the ''COVID-19 related issues'' category, and 190 grievances have been raised under the ''financial services - others banking sector'' category, the report said.

''78 grievances have been filed pertaining to corruption/malpractice category,'' it added.

The category ''PMKISAN related issues'' has received the maximum number of grievances with the number standing at 20,115 grievances, followed by ''Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana related grievances'', which are at 446 number of grievances, the report said.

In specific categories, the maximum grievances have been registered for ''stoppage of instalments after issue of initial few instalments'' with 16,006 registrations, followed by ''non receipt of PM KISAN instalments'' with 1,822 registration, it added. ''With respect to states/UTs, maximum grievances originated out of Punjab (6,544 registrations) followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2nd place with 4,367 grievances registered through CSCs,'' the report added.

With respect to districts, the maximum grievances originated out of Tamenglong (Manipur) (2,052 registrations) followed by Muktsar (Punjab) at 2nd place with 1,296 grievances registered through CSCs, it said.

