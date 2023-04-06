Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Committee urges LG to fill backlog SC, ST vacancies in state police "immediately"

In the letter to LG written on Thursday, Committee Chairman, Vishesh Ravi emphasized the urgent need to fill these vacancies as people have been suffering due to this long-standing issue.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 19:41 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee on Welfare of SC/STs has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena requesting "immediate action" to fill the backlog of 2078 vacancies for the communities in the Delhi Police through direct recruitment and promotions. In the letter to LG written on Thursday, Committee Chairman, Vishesh Ravi emphasized the urgent need to fill these vacancies as people have been suffering due to this long-standing issue.

According to the official statement, the data provided by the Delhi Police revealed a total of 2078 vacant positions across various categories which include 151 Sub-Inspector positions, 22 Assistant Sub-Inspector positions, 383 Head Constable positions, 1452 Constable positions, and 70 Multi-Tasking Staff positions. "This backlog has led to qualified SC/ST candidates being deprived of job opportunities that they deserve. The situation not only violates the principles of equality and social justice enshrined in our Constitution but also undermines efforts towards inclusive and diverse representation in our law enforcement agencies," the Committee said.

Through the letter, Committee Chairman Vishesh Ravi has also called for the provision of necessary resources and support to streamline the recruitment process, eliminate bureaucratic delays and ensure transparency and fairness in the selection and promotion process. "The Committee hopes that the Lieutenant Governor will take swift action to address this pressing issue and fill the backlog of vacancies for SC/ST communities in the Delhi Police. This would contribute towards building a more inclusive and equitable society," the letter by Vishesh Ravi said.

Notably, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that a total of 7,883 constable posts were vacant in Delhi Police till March 1 this year. Responding to a query through a written reply, the MoS said the vacancy is noted in police stations across Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rai pointed out that the Delhi Police has submitted the requisition to the Staff Selection Commission for filling up these posts, and the recruitment process has been initiated. The Minister cited the information shared by the Delhi Police when Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil asked "Will the Minister of Home Affairs be pleased to state the total number of vacancies of police constables at police stations in Delhi as on March 1, 2023?

"The Delhi Police has informed that, as on March 1, 2023, 7883 posts of constable were vacant in police stations. Delhi Police has submitted the requisition to the Staff Selection Commission for filling up these posts, and the recruitment process has been initiated," replied the Minister. The population of Delhi and the attendant problems of policing kept on multiplying and following the recommendations of the Srivastava Committee, the strength of Delhi Police was increased to the present level of above 76,000. There are six ranges, 15 districts and 209 police stations in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

