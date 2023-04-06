Left Menu

Muslim side seeks carrying out 'Wuzu' inside Gyanvapi mosque, SC agrees to hear case on April 14

The Supreme Court on Thursday, relating to the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple case, allowed the Muslim side to file an application before it regarding their request to carry out 'Wuzu' or ablution inside the mosque premises during the month of Ramzan. The apex court also said that it will hear the case relating to Gyanvapi mosque on April 14.

A bench of Chief Justices of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala agreed to hear the case on April 14 after senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi for the Muslim side mentioned the matter. Ahmadi said during the month of Ramzan worshippers should be able to carry out 'Wuzu' inside the premises.

"Please file an interlocutory application in this regard and we will take this up on April 14," said CJI to Ahmadi. The 'Wuzu' area of the Gyanvapi mosque is the centre of dispute between Hindus and Muslims since the Hindu parties claim that 'Shivling' has been found in that spot however, Muslim side disputed the same and said that it is only a water fountain.

The top court is seized of an appeal filed by the Committee challenging an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, and conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for the right to worship. On May 20, 2022, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the district judge, Varanasi. On May 17, 2022, in an interim order, the top court had directed the authorities to protect the 'Wuzu' area where the 'Shivling' was found and granted access to Muslims for namaz. (ANI)

