India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) will announce its 'Women in Energy' initiative at IESW 2023, to address the gender gap in the energy sector.

The Indian energy sector is undergoing a massive transformation towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, and IESA believes that women have a critical role to play in driving this transition, the body said in a statement.

The initiative aims at promoting the inclusion of women in shaping the future of the clean tech and green energy sector, it said. The G20 EMPOWER 2023 under India's presidency is also prioritising the shift from women's development to women-led development. *** KFin Technologies to acquire Hyderabad-based WebileApps * Financial services platform KFin Technologies on Thursday said it will acquire Hyderabad-based WebileApps (India) Pvt Ltd for Rs 11 crore to accelerate digital transformation and expand its product offering.

WebileApps specialises in artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobility solutions and other product development for the banking and financial services industry.

Post this investment, WebileApps would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of KFintech. The acquisition will integrate KFintech's deep domain knowledge with WebileApps' technical expertise, offering clients with products and platforms having potential to unlock new revenue streams and markets, according to a statement.

The acquisition offers several advantages, including accelerated product development in SaaS and PaaS models, brings in additional cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and design expertise that will differentiate KFintech and assist explore untapped segments and geographies as well as add significant value to its clients. *** PTC India appoints Prakash S Mhaske as Independent Director * PTC India on Thursday announced the appointment of Prakash S Mhaske as an Independent Director of the company.

''The resolution...as set out in the notice of 6th EGM has been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority,'' it said. *** AGEL receives 'Platinum Award' by Grow Care India Environment Management Awards 2022 * Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has received a recognition for achievements made by the company in managing the environment.

In a statement, the renewable energy platform of Adani Portfolio, said it has been conferred with the prestigious 'Platinum Award' by Grow Care India Environment Management Awards 2022 for outstanding achievement in the ''Environment Management'' category. *** PowerGrid commissions 2 projects * Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PowerGrid) on Thursday announced commissioning two of its projects.

The project for creation of 400/220 kV substations in Delhi commissioned on February 25, while the date of commissioning of ''Northern Region System Strengthening Scheme (NRSS)-XXXV Scheme in Northern Region'' project was March 24, the company said in a regulatory filing.

