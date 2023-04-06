Left Menu

Portfolio manager, risk manager among highest paid job roles in BFSI sector: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
Portfolio manager and risk manager were among highest paid job roles in the BFSI sector, which witnessed a 53 per cent growth in job postings during February 2020-2023, according to a report on Thursday.

The highest paying job roles in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector were portfolio manager, risk manager and investment banking analyst earning a yearly median salary of Rs 11,50,000, Rs 9,00,000 and Rs 7,00,000, respectively, a report by global job site Indeed said. During the February 2020-2023 period, some of the other job roles that featured in the top 10 list of highest salaries include finance manager, wealth manager and credit manager, it added.

The report is based on an analysis on data from Indeed site during February 2020-February 2023.

Further, the data revealed that the top five job roles with the highest percentage of job postings are bank officer (11.29 per cent), loan officer (5.27 per cent), financial analyst (4.46 per cent), finance manager (3.93 per cent) and risk manager (3.92 per cent).

While bank officer topped the list of job postings in the last one year, it was interesting to note that it also featured as one of the lowest paid roles (Rs 2,50,000 per annum) along with roles such as investment consultant and financial consultant, it stated.

The loan officer was the least paid at Rs 2,25,000 annually, said the report.

''Given a relatively challenging economic environment and punctuated by high inflation, India's BFSI labour market remains pretty healthy as compared to other matured markets in the world.

''The need for qualified experts will probably increase in the sector over the coming several quarters as the banking and finance industry continues to evolve technologically,'' Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

