Left Menu

NSE, BSE to move Adani Green Energy to first stage of long term additional surveillance measure framework

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:45 IST
NSE, BSE to move Adani Green Energy to first stage of long term additional surveillance measure framework

Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Thursday said Adani Green Energy will be moved to the first stage of the long term additional surveillance measure framework from April 10.

On March 28, both the exchanges had put Adani Green Energy under the second stage of the long term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy will continue in the framework but will be moved to respective lower stage ASM from April 10.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under the ASM framework include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price earning ratio.

Meanwhile, stocks of all the 10 listed firms of the Adani group on Thursday ended the day in the positive territory, with Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and NDTV each climbing 5 per cent.

Many of the group firms hit their upper circuit limits during the day.

After taking a beating on the bourses following the report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, the group stocks have recovered significantly in the last few trading sessions.

The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it. The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023