Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL107 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI unexpectedly keeps interest rate unchanged Mumbai: After hiking interest rate by a cumulative 250 basis points in 11 months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday unexpectedly kept benchmark rate unchanged as global banking woes added uncertainty to the economic outlook.

DEL134 BIZ-LD-ONLINE-GAMING Govt releases norms for online gaming, prohibits games involving betting New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday notified norms to regulate the online gaming sector wherein real money games involving wagering or betting have been prohibited.

DEL102 BIZ-RBI-2NDLD DAS It's a pause, not a pivot: RBI Governor on decision to hold interest rate Mumbai: Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said ''it's a pause and not a pivot'' about the Reserve Bank's surprise decision to hold the key policy rate at 6.50 per cent after hiking the rate six times since May last year.

DEL61 BIZ-RBI-LD GROWTH RBI marginally raises FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.5 pc Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday marginally raised India's economic growth projection for the current financial year to 6.5 per cent on back of higher Rabi crop output, moderating commodity prices, and the government's plan of higher capital expenditure.

DEL103 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rise for 5th day in a row; financial shares advance on RBI policy decision Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning run for the fifth day on Thursday as RBI's surprise policy move to pause rate hikes boosted buying in interest rate-sensitive stocks. DEL141 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee declines 12 paise to close at 82.02 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee declined by 12 paise to close at 82.02 against the US dollar on Thursday as the RBI decided to keep the key benchmark policy rate at 6.5 per cent.

DEL57 BIZ-RBI-LD UNCLAIMED RBI to develop web portal for public to search unclaimed deposits across banks Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday said a centralised portal will be developed to access details of unclaimed deposits by depositors or their beneficiaries across various banks.

DEL93 BIZ-LD WHEAT Confident of achieving wheat procurement target on likely bumper crop : Food Secretary New Delhi: With India likely to harvest a record wheat output, the Centre on Thursday said it is confident of achieving wheat procurement target of 34.2 million tonne and will soon take a call on relaxing quality norms for buying in Punjab and Haryana in view of crop damage due to untimely rains.

DEL86 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold plunges Rs 370; silver jumps Rs 260 New Delhi: Gold price plunged Rs 370 to Rs 60,370 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in the precious metal prices in the overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

