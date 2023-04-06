J-K Police arrests 4 drug-peddlers in Kupwara

Left Menu

Police have arrested four persons in two separate cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and recovered 315 grams of heroin-like narcotics substance.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:21 IST
J-K Police arrests 4 drug-peddlers (Photo/J&K Police). Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested four persons in two separate cases from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and recovered 315 grams of heroin-like narcotics substance. According to the police on Thursday, in the first case, Javid Ahmad Mir and Arshid Ahmad Bhat were arrested during routine market checking from Sogam market when the duo was looking for customers to sell narcotics.

"Sensing police presence, both were trying to conceal the consignment but were apprehended before they could succeed in their nefarious design. In the second case, two notorious drug peddlers of Sopore area were arrested along with heroin-like narcotics substance from Wavoora market of Police Station Sogam when both had come to sell the narcotics there," the police said. "Identified as Hilal Ahmad Malla and Mudasir Ahmad Sofi, both were arrested during a Naka-checking at Wavoora Market, Sogam when the duo was found lurking around with a polythene bag in suspicious condition and had tried to flee from the spot upon seeing the naked-party. Upon search of the polythene bag, heroin-like narcotics substance was recovered," the police added.

Two separate FIRs under relevant sections of NDPS Act were registered in Police Station Sogam. Recoveries and arrests in both cases were made by the police team of Sogam Police Station. (ANI)

