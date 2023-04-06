Gold plunges Rs 370; silver jumps Rs 260

Gold price plunged Rs 370 to Rs 60,370 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in the precious metal prices in the overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,740 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 260 to Rs 74,040 per kg.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,370 per 10 grams, weakened by Rs 370 per 10 grams,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 2,015 per ounce while silver was up at USD 24.88 per ounce.

Gold prices traded slightly down in Asian trading hours on Thursday.

