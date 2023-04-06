MCA extends IL&FS chairman's term till Sept
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:33 IST
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the term of C S Rajan as non-executive chairman of IL&FS up to September 30, 2023.
Besides, the ministry has also extended the term of Nand Kishore as managing director of IL&FS up to March 31, 2024.
This has been taken on record by the board, IL&FS said in a statement.
The government had taken over the board of IL&FS in 2018 to help the troubled company come out of difficulties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- C S Rajan
- Nand Kishore
- The Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Advertisement