MCA extends IL&FS chairman's term till Sept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:33 IST
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the term of C S Rajan as non-executive chairman of IL&FS up to September 30, 2023.

Besides, the ministry has also extended the term of Nand Kishore as managing director of IL&FS up to March 31, 2024.

This has been taken on record by the board, IL&FS said in a statement.

The government had taken over the board of IL&FS in 2018 to help the troubled company come out of difficulties.

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

