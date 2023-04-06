Monitoring supply-demand gap in dairy products, says govt

The government on Thursday said it is monitoring the supply-demand gap in dairy products along with NDDB and will take a decision on its imports depending on the situation.

It is a fact that there has been some demand-supply gap observed in the dairy sector, primarily due to the increased consumption of nutritious, safe and hygienic milk and milk products post COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

Amid growing demand and milk supply constraints in the ensuing summer season, there were demands from several dairy cooperatives for import of conserved dairy commodities -- milk fat and powder -- the ministry said in a statement.

With this background, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) along with the central government has been monitoring the demand-supply situation.

''Since the process of import takes time, the necessary back-end processes are being put in place to timely manage the situation in case of any eventuality.

''In case the situation warrants, the import may be done to help ease out the situation for the dairy cooperatives to meet the summer demands,'' the ministry said.

However, in that case, it will be ensured that the imported items are routed only through NDDB and the needy dairy unions may be given the stocks at the market price after proper assessment.

This will ensure that the market is not distorted and the interests of the dairy farmers are protected, which is paramount and central to any decision taken by the government, the statement said.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar has written to the government opposing the plan to import dairy products saying it would directly affect the income of domestic milk producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)