Left Menu

Crisil Ratings upgrades outlook on Jindal Stainless to positive

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Thursday said Crisil Ratings has revised its outlook on the stainless steelmakers long-term bank facilities and debt to positive and reaffirmed the AA- rating.The rating agency has revised its outlook in view of the companys improved business risk profile, an expected uptick in scale and forward integration with capacity expansion and acquisitions, JSL said in a statement.JSL has earned an outlook upgrade of Positive from Stable from the Crisil Ratings on the long-term bank facilities and debt programme, and a reaffirmed rating at Crisil AA-.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:50 IST
Crisil Ratings upgrades outlook on Jindal Stainless to positive
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Thursday said Crisil Ratings has revised its outlook on the stainless steelmaker's long-term bank facilities and debt to positive and reaffirmed the 'AA-' rating.

The rating agency has revised its outlook in view of the company's improved business risk profile, an expected uptick in scale and forward integration with capacity expansion and acquisitions, JSL said in a statement.

''JSL has earned an outlook upgrade of Positive from Stable from the Crisil Ratings on the long-term bank facilities and debt programme, and a reaffirmed rating at Crisil AA-. Meanwhile, the rating on the short-term bank facilities has been reaffirmed at Crisil A1+,'' it said.

Some of the parameters that Crisil Ratings took note of in order to elevate the outlook include the completion of the merger process of Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited (JSHL) with the company, the healthy financial risk profile of the company led by strong liquidity, its strategic acquisitions, an agile business model, and its ongoing capacity expansion project to 2.9 million tonnes per annum.

''The company's leadership position in the domestic stainless steel industry, efficient working capital management along with a healthy demand outlook and sizeable export presence were some of the other factors that contributed to the revised outlook,'' it said.

JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the upgradation denotes company's strong business fundamentals and its commitment to mitigating environmental and social risks. According to Crisil Ratings, the business risk profile of the company will continue to improve, given its focus on high-margin segments, synergies arising from its recent acquisitions, and completion of its planned capex in fiscal 2024.

Financial risk profile is expected to remain healthy despite capex, aided by the sustenance of its margin profile, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023