Union Min Sarbananda Sonowal attends platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday mentioned Gauhati High Court as the crusade for justice in northeastern India. The Union Minister was speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations function of Gauhati High Court.

Congratulating the Chief Justice, Judges, legal fraternity and staff of Guwahati High Court on the historic occasion, the Union Minister said, "The Gauhati High Court has come a long way since its inception on 5th April 1948. Since its inception it has been continuing its crusade for justice in northeastern India. It has earnestly carried out its task in this region despite the varied laws and customs of the region." The Union Minister remembered all the great Judges who sat on the Bench and all those great lawyers who appeared in Court and helped in dispensation of justice. "Landmark judgments passed by this Court during the last 75 years have strengthened the legal and constitutional framework of our country," he said.

"In a democratic polity, one of the crucial pre-conditions of good governance is the availability of an effective justice-delivery system. The Supreme Court, the High Courts and the lower Courts are the medium through which the Constitution envisages the dispensation of justice. I am sure, the high traditions set by these illustrious jurists will continue to inspire the present and future generations of the legal fraternity in the State," the Union Minister added. The Union Minister further urged the legislature, judiciary and executive to work hand in hand in the interest of the people of the country, "After all, democracy is all about people and supreme power is held by the people."

The Union Minister also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up time bound initiatives to strengthen the judicial infrastructure of the country. Over nine thousand crore rupees have been spent during the last nine years to modernize the judicial infrastructure. The number of court halls in the country has also increased. During the last nine years, e-Courts have transformed the conventional ways of governance and in the meantime it successfully completed two phases.

The Union Government in its Budget 2023-24 has announced Rs 7000 crore for the third phase of e-Courts. "It is indeed a massive allocation to create paperless courts for faster delivery of justice.Steps are also being initiated for easy and affordable justice to the poor through steps like writing of laws in simpler language, promoting judicial functioning in local languages," he said. (ANI)

