ESI scheme extended to beneficiaries in 610 districts across the country: Labour Ministry

Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday issued a notification, stating that the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme is extended to beneficiaries in 610 districts across the country.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 23:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday issued a notification, stating that the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme is extended to beneficiaries in 610 districts across the country. As on March 31, 2023, the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme is notified in all the States and Union Territories, except in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. Out of the 744 districts of the country, the ESI scheme is extended to 610 districts, which include 492 fully covered and 118 partially covered districts under the scheme," the ministry said in a press note.

At present, there are 160 ESI hospitals across the country, out of which 51 hospitals are run by ESI Corporation directly and State Governments run 109 hospitals under the ESI scheme. The state-wise and location-wise list of ESI hospitals is placed in Annexure. "Apart from the ESI beneficiaries, other patients can also avail medical services from the underutilised hospitals of the ESIC on user charges basis," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

