J-K Chief Secy directs officials to make Public Sector Undertakings more vibrant, profitable

He said that every corporation should be a profit-making corporation and all out efforts should be taken in this regard.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 23:32 IST
J-K Chief Secy Arun Kumar Mehta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the functioning of various Corporations and Public Sector Undertakings and directed the officials for making their respective public sector units more vibrant and financially viable. He said that every corporation should be a profit-making corporation and all-out efforts should be taken in this regard.

He directed them to come up with a clear and implantable plan within a month for the government's consideration which should specify how they are going to be profit oriented. It was also noted that Cable Car Corporation, J-K Forest Development Corporation, J-K Minerals Corporation, etc are currently profit-making bodies.

He said that bottlenecks, if any, in the smooth functioning of these should be removed through policy and process enablers. He further said that the corporations should hold quarterly meetings on a regular basis and submit their accounts till 2021-22 by 15th of this month. He also said that all corporations should update the names of board members on their respective websites. He also observed that universities should hold two council meetings annually.

Earlier Chief Secretary took a brief from the MDs about their activities like Constitution of Board, status of audit, status of approval of audited accounts, status of linking of CPIS data of employees among other things. The Chief Secretary also directed that all PSUs and Autonomous Bodies should move on to BEAMS for releases from Government without fail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

