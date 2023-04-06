Left Menu

J-K: Two Udhampur villages get CCTV cameras

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 23:43 IST
J-K: Two Udhampur villages get CCTV cameras
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday got CCTV cameras to curb crimes such as theft and bovine smuggling, officials said.

District Development Commissioner Kritika Jyotsna inaugurated CCTV cameras installed at twin villages, Ghordi Nagrota and Ghordi Khas, in presence of District Development Council (DDC), Ghordi, member Rakesh Chander Sharma, they said.

This is probably the first instance in Jammu and Kashmir that its rural area has got CCTV cameras.

During inauguration, Jyotsna appreciated the step of DDC Ghordi and said that the installation of CCTV cameras in the villages would provide public safety, and help prevent bovine smuggling, thefts, and drug trafficking.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Sharma said these cameras would keep an eye on all the incidents happening in the panchayat and help prevent incidents like theft and bovine smuggling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023