J-K: Two Udhampur villages get CCTV cameras

Two villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday got CCTV cameras to curb crimes such as theft and bovine smuggling, officials said.

District Development Commissioner Kritika Jyotsna inaugurated CCTV cameras installed at twin villages, Ghordi Nagrota and Ghordi Khas, in presence of District Development Council (DDC), Ghordi, member Rakesh Chander Sharma, they said.

This is probably the first instance in Jammu and Kashmir that its rural area has got CCTV cameras.

During inauguration, Jyotsna appreciated the step of DDC Ghordi and said that the installation of CCTV cameras in the villages would provide public safety, and help prevent bovine smuggling, thefts, and drug trafficking.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Sharma said these cameras would keep an eye on all the incidents happening in the panchayat and help prevent incidents like theft and bovine smuggling.

