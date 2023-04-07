White House: Russian refusal to give consular access to detained reporter is 'inexcusable'
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 00:17 IST
Russia's refusal to give consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is "inexcusable," the White House said on Thursday.
"We need to get consular access to Evan," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement