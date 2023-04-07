U.S. EPA orders Valero to improve chemical safety at California refinery
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 02:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 02:14 IST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced a settlement with Valero Energy Corp to resolve violations of chemical safety regulations at a California refinery, with the crude oil refiner agreeing to pay a $1.2 million fine.
The company will also make changes to improve process safety at the refinery, the EPA said in a statement on Thursday.
