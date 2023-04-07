Left Menu

Delhi: 27-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl in closed MCD school, identified by his yellow shirt

According to the police, the officials were able to apprehend the accused by identifying him from the yellow shirt he was wearing while he allegedly committed the crime.

Delhi: 27-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl in closed MCD school, identified by his yellow shirt
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a closed MCD school and was identified by his yellow shirt, said Delhi police. The accused has been identified as Monu and he is married, added the police.

According to the police, the officials were able to apprehend the accused by identifying him from the yellow shirt he was wearing while he allegedly committed the crime. Detailing the incident, the police said, "The victim's parents work as contractual labourers at the school and the family stayed at the school, which was closed for a few days and the incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim's parents were not at the school."

"On Tuesday, the parents left the school to collect their wages. The 16-year-old victim and her 18-year-old elder sister were alone. Around 11.30 am, a man broke into the school and first committed a robbery. Later he picked up a knife from the kitchen and assaulted the 16-year-old minor girl sexually at knifepoint," added the police. The police said, "On Wednesday we were informed that a man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after committing a robbery at a closed MCD school in the national capital."

Further, informing about the investigation, the police said that they have filed an FIR of rape and robbery on a complaint lodged by the victim's parents. "While investigating, the minor girl informed that the accused was wearing a yellow shirt. A blurred picture of the accused in a yellow shirt was found on CCTV footage which helped us to identify and arrest the accused," said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

