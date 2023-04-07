Left Menu

Delhi: Massive fire at godown in Samalkha Kapashera area; no casualties reported

After receiving the information, 16 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, added the officials and no casualties have been reported so far.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 07:42 IST
Delhi: Massive fire at godown in Samalkha Kapashera area; no casualties reported
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a godown at Sonia Gandhi camp in the Samalkha Kapashera area on Thursday, fire department officials informed. After receiving the information, 16 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, added the officials and no casualties have been reported so far.

"We received a call around 9:38 PM, stating that a fire broke out in a wooden store and this is Sonia Gandhi camp at Samalkha Kapashera area. 16 fire tenders are working to extinguish the fire. No causality reported so far" said Satpal Bhardwaj ( divisional officer ) fire department. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023