Left Menu

"Anil Antony falls into BJP's trap, nothing will happen to Congress", VD Satheesan

Responding to Anil's decision of joining the BJP, Satheesan said, "Anil Antony has not rendered any services directly or indirectly to Congress or any organizations. Even the assigned responsibility was not properly performed by Anil."

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 07:44 IST
"Anil Antony falls into BJP's trap, nothing will happen to Congress", VD Satheesan
Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Congress veteran, AK Antony's son Anil Antony joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan on Thursday said that nothing will happen to Congress. This comes after Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil Antony joined BJP in Delhi on Thursday.

Responding to Anil's decision of joining the BJP, Satheesan said, "Anil Antony has not rendered any services directly or indirectly to Congress or any organizations. Even the assigned responsibility was not properly performed by Anil." "Anil Antony was falling in the lap of BJP. He says very strange reasons for his BJP affiliation. Its danger will be known later. Anil Antony will have to regret this very immature decision later," he added.

Talking about AK Antony's image in the party, Satheesan said, "This is the condemnation shown by Anil Antony to his father AK Antony as a son. AK Antony has made clear that he will be against Sangh Parivar and remain a Congress person till his death." "Just because his son joined BJP, AK Antony's political image will not be affected," added the opposition leader in a statement.

Earlier in the day, AK Antony said that Anil has taken a wrong move by joining the BJP adding that the decision has pained him. "I am pained by my son Anil's decision to join the BJP. I strongly feel it is a very wrong decision. India's base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, the Modi government came to power, they are systematically diluting diversity and secularism," AK Antony, who is considered a close aide of the Gandhi family, told mediapersons here.

The former union minister alleged that BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are destroying India's constitutional ethos. He said he will be a Congress worker till his last breath. "BJP believes only in uniformity. Till my last breath, I will oppose all the wrong policies of RSS and BJP. They are destroying the country's constitutional values. I will die as a Congress worker. I am 82. I do not know how long I will live, " added the Congress veteran.

Anil Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and senior party leaders Tarun Chugh and Anil Baluni were also present at the occasion. Anil Antony thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his induction into BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023