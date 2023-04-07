Hanuman Jayanti: Youths recite Hanuman Chalisa outside cafe in Gurugram

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday, a group of youths were seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside a cafe in Gurugram. Known to be the biggest devotee of Lord Ram, Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of strength and unparalleled devotion. His birth is commemorated as Hanuman Jayanti and this year it falls on April 6.

These youngsters meet outside the same cafe every Tuesday to chant the mantra. Wondering why they do this only on Tuesday. Well, Lord Hanuman was born to Kesari and Anjana on a full moon day of Chaitra month on Tuesday. Hence, devotees consider this day auspicious to worship Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Chalisa consists of forty verses of appraisals about Hanuman. Written by Tulsidas, the author of "Ramcharitmanas" the Hanuman Chalisa has several significant instances besides being a symbol of strength. It signifies various purposes of life along with highlighting death rituals according to Hindu customs.

It is said that whoever chants the Chalisa in undying devotion to Hanuman will acquire his grace and strength. Devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity to mark the auspicious occasion. Many even chant Hanuman Mantras and sing and listen to bhajans and songs to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)