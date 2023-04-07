Odisha: Police SI, another person caught taking bribe in Bhubaneswar
Detailing the incident, the release stated that on Thursday that Susanta Kumar Swain and a private person Chiranjiv Bala were caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant in order to help him in a case registered in Khandagiri PS.
Detailing the incident, the release stated that on Thursday that Susanta Kumar Swain and a private person Chiranjiv Bala were caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant in order to help him in a case registered in Khandagiri PS. "In the case, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case no. 9/2023 U /s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered," added the release.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
