Two cross-border narco smugglers arrested in Srinagar, 11.08 kg Heroin recovered

"Two cross-border narco smugglers have been arrested by Srinagar Police. The police have seized 11.08 Kg Heroin, worth Rs 70 crore in the international market and a total cash amount of Rs 11,82,500 from their possession", said, AGDP Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 07:47 IST
Two cross-border narco smugglers arrested (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar police arrested two cross-border narco smugglers on Thursday and recovered 11.08 kg Heroin, worth Rs 70 crores, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. According to ADGP Kumar, the accused have been identified as Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch.

"Two cross-border narco smugglers have been arrested by Srinagar Police. The police have seized 11.08 Kg Heroin, worth Rs 70 crore in the international market and a total cash amount of Rs 11,82,500 from their possession", said AGDP Kumar. "FIR has been registered under NDPS Act at Rajbagh police station against the accused," added AGDP.

The AGDP Kashmir also informed that the drugs have come from Pakistan. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, police arrested four persons in two separate cases from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and recovered 315 grams of heroin-like narcotics. According to the police on Thursday, in the first case, Javid Ahmad Mir and Arshid Ahmad Bhat were arrested during routine market checking from Sogam market when the duo was looking for customers to sell narcotics.

"Sensing police presence, both were trying to conceal the consignment but were apprehended before they could succeed in their nefarious design. In the second case, two notorious drug peddlers of Sopore area were arrested along with heroin-like narcotics substance from Wavoora market of Police Station Sogam when both had come to sell the narcotics there," the police said. "Identified as Hilal Ahmad Malla and Mudasir Ahmad Sofi, both were arrested during a Naka-checking at Wavoora Market, Sogam when the duo was found lurking around with a polythene bag in suspicious condition and had tried to flee from the spot upon seeing the naked-party. Upon search of the polythene bag, heroin-like narcotics substance was recovered," the police added.

Two separate FIRs under relevant sections of the NDPS Act were registered in Police Station Sogam. The police team of Sogam Police Station made recoveries and arrests in both cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

