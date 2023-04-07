"Rich get richer and the poor get poorer": Kapil Sibal responds to PM Modi's social justice claim

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday hit out at the Centre saying that the under the current regime, the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Taking to Twitter, Sibal posted, "PM: "BJP lives for social justice and follows it in letter and spirit." Facts: 1) 40 per cent of the wealth created from 2012-2021 went to only 1 per cent of the population 2) In 2022 Adani's wealth increased 46 per cent 3) 64 per cent of GST came from the bottom 50 per cent; 4 per cent came from top 10 per cent."

"Rich get richer the poor poorer," Sibal tweeted. Meanwhile, Sibal's remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP believes in social justice and follows it in letter and spirit.

Addressing the BJP workers on the party's 44th Foundation Day on Thursday, PM Modi said, "BJP lives social justice...follows it in letter and spirit. Getting 80 crore people free ration is a reflection of social justice. The facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to 50 crores poor without discrimination is a demonstration of social justice. I firmly believe that the devotion, dedication and power of our Karyakartas, and our Mantra of 'Nation First' will keep inspiring us." In his address, PM Modi also lashed out at the Congress over its alleged dynastic politics, saying, "Today, the BJP is creating a new political culture in the country. While the Congress and the other Opposition parties are still rooted to dynasty, casteism and regionalism, the BJP's political culture is to take every countryman along."

Prime Minister Modi said the Opposition never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day. "Seeing their corrupt deeds exposed, people with imperial mindset are frustrated and are now openly threatening to dig Modi's grave," he said. "They (Opposition) can't stomach the work being done by our government. They have grown so desperate that they are openly threatening to dig my grave. They can keep conspiring against us but they don't know that the poor, deprived, Dalits and tribals are our protective shield." (ANI)

