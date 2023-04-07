Left Menu

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay released from Karimnagar jail on bail in SSC paper leak case

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay was on Friday released from Karimnagar jail after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 10:05 IST
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay was on Friday released from Karimnagar jail after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case. Sanjay was detained by police late Wednesday night from his Karimnagar residence. He was granted bail by a magistrate court in the paper leak case on Thursday.

"The court accepted our request and a bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay on sureties worth Rs 20,000. On production of the release order, he will be released from the Karimnagar jail, " Bandi Sanjay's lawyer Shyam Sunder Reddy informed on Thursday. "However, the court set a condition that he can't leave India without permission," the advocate added.

On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case. "Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail," advocate Karuna Sagar, another lawyer of the BJP state chief, had said.

"We will file contempt proceedings against the investigating officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow," the lawyer had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

