Goa govt tells GMR to stop referring to Manohar International Airport as 'New Goa' airport

The Goa government has directed GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) to stop using any suffix or prefix with the name MOPA Airport and instead call it 'Manohar International Airport', stated a letter from Directorate of Civil Aviation on Monday. In a release issued on behalf of the Goa government, the state's director of civil aviation, Dr S. Shanbhogue, pointed out that even after renaming the Greenfield international airport as Manohar International Airport, several airlines, sub-licensees, other airports and even GGIAL were using different names for the facility.

"The GGIAL is using 'New Goa' as a pre-fix to 'Manohar International Airport' everywhere. It is reiterated that no prefix or suffix can be used with the name 'Manohar International Airport'; therefore, the GGIAL should stop writing 'New Goa' immediately," the letter stated. The letter further instructed that the name has been approved by the Central cabinet and the state cabinet and a resolution was also passed in the state Assembly.

The letter further stated that the GGIAL must carry the same name for all purposes without any prefix or suffix to the term for any branding, social media platforms, announcements at the airports and flights, etc. The director ordered GGIAL to comply with the direction within eight days, warning that any non-compliance will be dealt with seriously.

Developed at a cost of about Rs 2,870 crore, the airport is built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport in November 2016. "The development of a Greenfield airport at Mopa, Goa is a prestigious project being developed by the State Government of Goa under public-private-partnership (PPP) mode at a revised sanctioned project cost of Rs 2,870 crore," read the official statement from the government.

The new international airport is located in the northern reaches of Goa, about 35 kms away from Panaji, the state capital. The in-principle approval to Goa government for setting up a greenfield airport at Mopa village was granted by the Centre in March 2000.

According to official information, the airport is expected to promote the socio-economic development of the state and meet the needs of the tourism industry. It has the potential to serve as a major logistics hub, directly connecting several domestic and international destinations. Multi-modal connectivity is also planned for the airport. Being a world-class airport, the airport will also give visitors the feel and experience of Goa.

"The existing airport at Goa which is a Civil Enclave for which a terminal building is maintained by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is a defence airport belonging to the Indian Navy. Goa's Dabolim airport will not be closed for civilian use even after the new international airport at Mopa becomes fully operational," the Ministry of Civil Aviation had said earlier. (ANI)

