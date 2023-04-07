Left Menu

Mob attacks police personnel in Bihar's Naugachia alleging assault on woman, child

A mob attacked police personnel during a raid at the residence of an accused in Dimaha village in Bihar's Naugachia on Thursday night.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 10:25 IST
A visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A mob attacked police personnel during a raid at the residence of an accused in Dimaha village in Bihar's Naugachia on Thursday night. The villagers alleged that the police assaulted the accused's wife and child.

The mob was seen chasing police personnel who had gone to raid the accused. Further details are awaited. 

