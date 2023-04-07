Father of Russian girl who drew anti-war pictures held in Belarus - TASS cites embassy
Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man who was charged with discrediting the country's army after his daughter Masha drew an anti-war picture, is being held in Belarus, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing the Russian embassy in the country.
