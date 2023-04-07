Two killed during West Bank shooting attack -Israeli authorities
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 14:25 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Two people were killed during a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israeli authorities said.
Israel's military said a shooting attack was carried out on a vehicle near the Hamra settlement. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said two women were killed and a third was seriously wounded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement