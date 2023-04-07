Left Menu

Fire breaks out in cloth godown at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market

After receiving the information, five fire tenders were sent to the sport and the fire was brought under control within an hour, said fire department officials.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 15:06 IST
Fire breaks out in cloth godown at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market
Visuals from spot(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a godown in Prem Gali of Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market on Friday morning, officials said. The incident took place at around 06:30 am.

After receiving the information, five fire tenders were sent to the sport and the fire was brought under control within an hour, said fire department officials. They said it was a four-storey building, and the fire broke out on the ground and later spread to the first floor.

"Workers were sleeping on the second and third floors. They felt smoke and saw fire on the ground and first floor. They fled to the second floor and saved their life," said officials. No casualty was reported in the fire incident, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

