Bhojpuri actress suicide case: Singer Samar Singh arrested from Ghaziabad

According to the police, the accused was arrested from a flat in Charmes Castle Society of Ghaziabad on Thursday night. Later, he was taken to the Ghaziabad Nandgram for medical examination.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 15:55 IST
Accused Samar Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Days after Bhojpuri actress Akankha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the police have arrested the accused singer, Samar Singh in Ghaziabad, in connection with the case, officials said. According to the police, the accused was arrested from a flat in Charmes Castle Society of Ghaziabad on Thursday night. Later, he was taken to the Ghaziabad Nandgram for medical examination.

Samar Singh is an accused in the Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey's alleged suicide case and was on the run, officials said. Varanasi Police and Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation raided the society flat around 1:00 am, arrested him, and detained a few others.

The accused was in Noida and arrived in Ghaziabad's Charmes Castle Society flat four days back, police said. Nipun Agarwal, DCP, Ghaziabad said, "Last night Varanasi police arrested the wanted accused Samar Singh with the help of Ghaziabad police. The accused is being produced in Ghaziabad court for transit remand, after which he will be taken to Varanasi."

"Varanasi police arrived here, seeking assistance in Akanksha Dubey's case on Thursday. The accused was caught from a society near Morta village in Nandgram police station limits in Ghaziabad," DCP said. "We are further looking into it," he added.

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi. She was found hanging inside her hotel room by her personal makeup artist. Following the incident, a case was registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against two persons namely, Samar Singh, who is associated with Bhojpuri films, and Sanjay Singh, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the actress' mother. (ANI)

