Left Menu

Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar promises to cancel scrapping of 4 pc quota for Muslims if voted to power

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that if the grand old party came to power in the assembly elections, it would cancel the scrapping of 4 percent Muslim quota by the ruling government.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 15:56 IST
Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar promises to cancel scrapping of 4 pc quota for Muslims if voted to power
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that if the grand old party came to power in the assembly elections, it would cancel the scrapping of 4 percent Muslim quota by the ruling government. In March, the Karnataka government decided to scrap the four per cent quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.

The 4 per cent reservation given to Muslims under 2B classification of the OBC category will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota of Vokkaligas and Lingayats for whom two new reservation categories of 2C and 2D were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year. While talking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "Without any complications, we raised our two lists. BJP could not raise its list yet...More lists will come...As soon as our government comes, we will cancel the reservation issue and will protect the minority interest."

On Thursday, Congress released the second list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 and also marked a seat for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The announcement was made following the meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Board would finalise and release the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state on April 8.

The Chief Minister added that the selection of the candidates has been done based on winnability. The Congress had on March 25 announced its first list of 124 candidates, which included names of former CM Siddaramaiah and State Party chief DK Shivakumar.

The Assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023