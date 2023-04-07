Left Menu

Russia swings to $29 bln first-quarter budget deficit

Russia's federal budget deficit came in at 2.4 trillion roubles ($28.93 billion) in the first quarter of the year as Moscow spent heavily and energy revenues fell, the finance ministry said on Friday. In the same quarter of 2022 Russia posted a surplus of 1.13 trillion roubles, but since then significant outlays to support Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, and Western sanctions on its crucial oil and gas exports, have hit government coffers.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:42 IST
Russia swings to $29 bln first-quarter budget deficit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's federal budget deficit came in at 2.4 trillion roubles ($28.93 billion) in the first quarter of the year as Moscow spent heavily and energy revenues fell, the finance ministry said on Friday.

In the same quarter of 2022 Russia posted a surplus of 1.13 trillion roubles, but since then significant outlays to support Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, and Western sanctions on its crucial oil and gas exports, have hit government coffers. The finance ministry stopped publishing monthly budget fulfilment data last year. But based on Friday's data, Russia posted a surplus in March of 181 billion roubles, improving on monthly deficits of 821 billion roubles in February and 1.76 trillion roubles in January.

Russia's overall government income was down 20.8% during the quarter compared to 2022 at 5.7 trillion roubles, led lower by a 45% fall in energy revenues to 1.64 trillion roubles, the finance ministry's preliminary data showed. Spending, meanwhile, accelerated 34% to 8.1 trillion roubles. Rising military production and huge state spending have helped keep Russia's industry buzzing and soften the economic fallout of Russia's campaign in Ukraine and the impact of Western sanctions.

($1 = 82.9500 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023