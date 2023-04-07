Left Menu

Maha: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of 'illegal studio' scam but didn't take action, says BJP's Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday slammed BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal over the 'illegal studios' scam and said that the latter did not take any action in the matter.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday demolished the movie studio built by former minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh in the Madh area of Mumbai. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday slammed BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal over the 'illegal studios' scam and said that the latter did not take any action in the matter.

While talking to ANI, Somiaya alleged, "Permission was given to shoot here by installing a temporary shed for the film set, which was later converted into a bungalow and studio made of cement and concrete." He further said, "BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of this illegal scam but didn't take action. We approached the court which questioned BMC on how illegal constructions were allowed. Requested CM and Dy CM to order a probe into this."

He further alleged," About 12 such illegal studios are built on the seashore of Marve Madh, against which action was taken. This property is said to be worth a thousand crores." He added that the studio has been constructed illegally on thousands of square meters of space on the basis of false permissions, and fake documents. He further alleged that there is the connivance of officials of BMC and MCZMA (Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority).

Kirit Somaiya had accused former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh and Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray of the scam. Shaikh came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate and Environment Ministry in July 2022 for illegally operating film studios on Madh Island. (ANI)

