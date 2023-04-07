2 siblings charred to death in house fire in UP's Hardoi

Two siblings were charred to death in a fire in Harpalpur village here on Friday, police said.

Harpalpur Circle Officer (CO) Satyendra Kumar said the wife of one Tejram, a resident of Makhai Purwa, lit a stove to cook food and went to attend nature's call.

While other members of the family had gone to the field for work, Tejram's son Gyanendra (5) and daughter Nanhi (3) were present in the house.

A spark from the stove led to a fire, police said, adding that the siblings were burnt alive.

