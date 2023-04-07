Taiwan president arrives home after U.S. trip
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:59 IST
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen landed back in Taiwan on Friday after her visit to the United States and Central America.
Tsai's flight landed at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan, outside of Taipei, just before 7:30pm (1130 GMT).
