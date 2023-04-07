Karnataka: Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Shorapur constituency of Yadgir

After a clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress supporters on April 6, section 144 of Crpc on Friday has been imposed in the Shorapur constituency of Yadgir district for two days. A clash broke out between BJP and Congress supporters in Kodekal village of Hunsagi taluk on Thursday. The District Collector of Yadgir issued the orders.

The District Collector of Yadgiri has issued an order imposing a curfew in Shorapur Constituency from today till 8 pm on April 8. Kalaburagi Northeast Zone IGP IGP Anupama Agarwala, Superintendent of Police C B Vedamurthy is stationed on the spot and trying to bring the situation under control.

The police have already registered four cases in connection with the incident. The police have registered a case under section 107 of the CrPC against 118 people who were involved in the riots and are taking further action. So far, 18 people have been arrested by the police. It was reported that the BJP workers were said to have pelted stones at the cars of Congress leaders, and in the incident, the windows of the cars of 15 Congress leaders were completely smashed. Later, Congress workers counter-attacked.

Congress and BJP workers were also injured in the incident. (ANI)

