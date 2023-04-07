Left Menu

Karnataka: Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Shorapur constituency of Yadgir

After a clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress supporters on April 6, section 144 of Crpc on Friday has been imposed in the Shorapur constituency of Yadgir district for two days.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 17:01 IST
Karnataka: Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Shorapur constituency of Yadgir
Visual from the clash (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress supporters on April 6, section 144 of Crpc on Friday has been imposed in the Shorapur constituency of Yadgir district for two days. A clash broke out between BJP and Congress supporters in Kodekal village of Hunsagi taluk on Thursday. The District Collector of Yadgir issued the orders.

The District Collector of Yadgiri has issued an order imposing a curfew in Shorapur Constituency from today till 8 pm on April 8. Kalaburagi Northeast Zone IGP IGP Anupama Agarwala, Superintendent of Police C B Vedamurthy is stationed on the spot and trying to bring the situation under control.

The police have already registered four cases in connection with the incident. The police have registered a case under section 107 of the CrPC against 118 people who were involved in the riots and are taking further action. So far, 18 people have been arrested by the police. It was reported that the BJP workers were said to have pelted stones at the cars of Congress leaders, and in the incident, the windows of the cars of 15 Congress leaders were completely smashed. Later, Congress workers counter-attacked.

Congress and BJP workers were also injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023