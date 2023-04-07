Left Menu

Changes in NCERT textbooks made with aim of saffronising them, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that the decision to remove a few chapters and sections from the NCERT textbooks was taken with the aim of promoting "saffronization".

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 17:25 IST
Changes in NCERT textbooks made with aim of saffronising them, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that the decision to remove a few chapters and sections from the NCERT textbooks was taken with the aim of promoting "saffronization". Taking to Facebook, Vijayan said, "The decision to remove a few chapters and sections from the NCERT textbooks with a political intention is not only a denial of history but also objectionable."

"Historical facts cannot be rejected by cutting out what is inconvenient to them from textbooks. It is clear that the aim of such measures is to complete the saffronization of the textbooks," he added.

He further stated, "The section on Gandhi's assassination and the subsequent ban on the RSS was omitted from the 12th-class political science textbook." On Tuesday, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani clarified that chapters on Mughals had not been 'dropped' from CBSE books, and said that it's a "lie".

"It's a lie. (Chapters on) Mughals have not been dropped. There was a rationalisation process last year because due to COVID, there was pressure on students everywhere," the NCERT director told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023