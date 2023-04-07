Left Menu

Uttarakhand land subsidence: Activists to hold strike in Joshimath if rehabilitation not provided to affected families

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has handed over a memorandum to the administration and announced that if their demands are not fulfilled before April 27, they will strike in Joshimath, said President Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, Atul Sati.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 17:39 IST
Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti to hold strike in Joshimath if their demands are not fulfilled before April 27. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) has handed over a memorandum to the administration and announced that if their demand for the proper rehabilitation of the affected families is not fulfilled before April 27, they will hold a strike in Joshimath, said Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti president Atul Sati. While talking to ANI, Sati said, "The doors of Lord Badrivishal are to be opened on April 27, in such a situation, if the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti blocks traffic in Joshimath, then the pilgrims coming on the yatra may have to face a lot of problems."

"Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti's protest is still happening on Joshimath Tehsil's premises," he added. The Uttarakhand government on April 2, said that the families rendered homeless after incidents of land subsidence in Joshimath will not be asked to vacate from hotels or temporary camps until April 30.

The government extended the deadline from March 31 to April 30 while considering the proposal of the district administration on the matter. Apart from this, instructions have also been given to take care of the payments at the hotels, lodges or homestays where the families live.

At present, 694 members of 181 families are living in various hotels, Dharamshalas and homestays in the municipal area. Earlier, the hotel owners issued an ultimatum asking the affected people in the hotels to vacate the rooms by March 31.

Following this, the district administration said that it has written to the government for extending the deadline. Earlier on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been noticed due to the disaster.

Hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence. The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath.

In January, Chief Minister Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

