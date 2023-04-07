Delhi: 3 arrested for duping people on pretext of giving jobs in Turkey and Ethiopia

Delhi police busted a gang and arrested three persons on Thursday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of offering jobs in countries like Turkey and Ethiopia, officials said. Till now the accused had duped more than 100 people to the tune of over Rs 50-60 lakhs, they said.

The police also seized six mobile phones, two laptops, 68 Indian passports of victims, fake job offer letters from Chinese companies and copies of fake E-Air tickets to Turkey and Ethiopia. The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by one of the victims at Sarita Vihar police station.

Complainant Dilawar Singh lodge a complaint at Sarita Vihar police station on April 3 alleging that he was duped by a group. In his complaint, Singh alleged that the owner of "AR Enterprises" on the pretext of providing jobs in leading overseas firms in Turkey and Ethiopia made him make a payment of Rs 1 lakh through online mode and cash.

In return, they gave him a fake e-visa, job offer letter and air ticket and after receiving the amount, the accused person stopped taking his phone calls. Responding to the complaint, on the basis of technical surveillance, the police team apprehended one fraudster, Sohail Nijam (33), a resident of Govindpuri.

During the course of an investigation, he confessed to his crime. In his instance, his co-associates Afroj Alam (32) a resident of Jasola Village and Parvej Alam (42) resident of Jamia Nagar were apprehended from their residences respectively. A police official explaining the modus operandi of the gang said that on sustained interrogation, all the accused persons disclosed that they wanted to live a lavish lifestyle.

Further, they disclosed that they duped more than 100 job seekers. Accused Sohail disclosed that they created a fake website named "AR Enterprises" to dupe common job aspirants.

They used to advertise the name and work profile of the alleged company through social media and lured people on the pretext of providing high-paying jobs in leading overseas firms in Turkey and Ethiopia. "They used to send fake job offer letters through WhatsApp to victims after receipt of payment and keep the passports of the job seekers as a part of the job process. The cheated amount was received by the accused persons in the bank account pertaining to AR Enterprises. Account statement details were obtained and transactions of approx. Rs 50-60 lakh were found in that fake account," officials added. (ANI)

