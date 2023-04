69 trains cancelled as agitation by people in West Bengal continues for third day

A total of 69 express and passenger trains were cancelled on Friday after a group of people, agitating for the last three days, continued to block train tracks in the important Kharagpur-Tatanagar and Adra-Chandil sections of South Eastern Railway, an SER official said. However, the official said that the reasons for the agitations are not related to Railways.

"As a result of the agitation, a total of 244 trains have been cancelled since April 5, he said. "12820 Anand Vihar- Bhubaneswar Express, 12828 Purulia-Howrah Express, 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express, 18013 Howrah-Bokaro Steel City Express, 08695 Bokaro Steel City-Ranchi Passenger Special, 18085 Kharagpur-Ranchi MEMU Express, 18116 Chakradharpur-Gomoh MEMU Express, 13301 Dhanbad-Tatanagar Express, 13512 Asansol-Tatanagar Express, 18183 Tatanagar-Danapur Express, 12883 Santragachi-Purulia Express, 18036 Hatia-Kharagpur Express, 18035 Kharagpur-Hatia Express, 18184 Danapur-Tatanagar Express, 13511 Tatanagar-Asansol Express, 12884 Purulia-Howrah Express, 13302 Tatanagar-Dhanbad Express, 18086 Ranchi-Kharagpur MEMU Express, 18115 Gomoh-Chakradharpur MEMU Express, 18012 Chakradharpur-Howrah Express trains stand cancelled," South Eastern Railway said.

18014 Bokaro Steel City-Howrah Express, 08696 Ranchi-Bokaro Steel City Express, 13287 Durg-Rajendranagar Express, 12827 Howrah-Purulia Express, 18181 Tatanagar-Thawe Express, 12262 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Duranto Express, 12814 Tatanagar-Howrah Express, 12021 Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express, 22861 Howrah-Kantabaji Express, 18033 Howrah-Ghatsila Express, 20827 Jabalpur-Santragachi Humsafar Express, 22823 Bhubanewsar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 18009 Santragachi-Ajmer Express, 12152 Shalimar-LTT Express, 28182 Katihar-Tatanagar Express, 13288 Rajendranagar-Durg Express, 22843 Bilaspur-Patna Express, 22862 Kantabanji-Howrah Express, 18034 Ghatsila-Howrah MEMU Express, 12860 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Gitanjali Express, 12870 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Express 12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Express trains have been cancelled," SER added. "Apart from it, the 12022 Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express, 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express, 12813 Howrah-Tatanagar Express, 12810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail, 12906 Shalimar-Porbandar Express, 18615 Howrah-Hatia Express, 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express, 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Express, 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Express, 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Express, 18616 Hatia-Howrah Express, 12801 Puri-New Delhi Express, 12859 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Express, 12876 Anand Vihar-Puri Express, 12833 Ahmedabad-Howrah Express, 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Express, 12802 New Delhi-Puri Express, 17321 Vasco Da Gama-Jasidih Express, 07256 Secunderabad-Patna Special, 18610 LTTb-Ranchi Express, 13352 Alappuzha- Dhanbad Express, 12101 LTT- Shalimar Express, 12129 Pune- Howrah Azad Hind Express, 12262 Howrah- Mumbai CSMT Duronto Express, 12809 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Mail, 18029 LTT- Shalimar Express, 12949 Porbandar- Santragachi Express trains have also been cancelled," it added. (ANI)

