Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Election Commission issues notification regarding upcoming urban local body polls in state

Uttar Pradesh Election Commission on Friday issued a notification regarding the upcoming urban local body polls in the State.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Election Commission issues notification regarding upcoming urban local body polls in state
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Election Commission on Friday issued a notification regarding the upcoming urban local body polls in the State. The State Election Commission, in a notification, capped the expenditure limits for the candidates, fighting the civic body polls.

According to the notification, an expenditure limit of Rs 35,00,000 has been set for a Mayoral seat with less than 80 wards. However, the expenditure limit for Mayoral seat over 80 wards has been capped at Rs 40,00,000. For a Corporator seat, the expenditure limit is Rs 3,00,000, the notification added.

For the Mayoral post (unreserved), the fee for filing nomination will be Rs 1000 with Rs 12000 as a security deposit against Rs 500 and Rs 6000 (nomination fee, security deposit respectively) for the reserved category. "The fee for filing a nomination letter for a Corporator seat (unreserved) will be Rs 400 with Rs 2,500 against Rs 200 and Rs 1250 (nomination fee, security deposit respectively) for the reserved category," the State Election Commission added.

Earlier, the State Election Commission said that the elections will be held on 14,684 seats in 760 urban local bodies of the State. The election will be held for 17 seats of Mayor, 1,420 of Corporator, 199 of Nagar Palika Parishad Chairperson, 5,327 of Nagar Palika Parishad Member, 544 of Nagar Panchayat Chairperson and 7,178 seats of Nagar Panchayat Member.

The Voting through EVMs will take place on 17 seats of Mayor and 1,420 seats of Corporator in the State. For the rest of the posts, voting will be conducted using ballots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023